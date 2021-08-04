1irstcoin (FST) Trading Up 16.1% Over Last 7 Days

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001213 BTC on major exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $16.89 million and approximately $31,185.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000031 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.13 or 0.00211382 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

