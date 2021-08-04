Callisto Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $77,230.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $17.73 million and approximately $77,230.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,727.12 or 0.06852187 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00130004 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

