Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. The business had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $4.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.44. 798,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,994. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $119.29 and a 1-year high of $186.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,573,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,366,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,233 shares of company stock worth $8,503,785 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.53.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

