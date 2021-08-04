Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.44%.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.68. 130,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,235. The company has a market cap of $496.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.50.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,125.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $256,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,477.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,316 shares of company stock worth $886,606. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.