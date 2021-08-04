Brokerages Set ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Target Price at $13.01

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.01.
ING has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, April 12th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,175,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,750 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,881,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,925,000 after purchasing an additional 321,503 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,407,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,611,000 after purchasing an additional 305,125 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 9.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,705,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,317,000 after purchasing an additional 329,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 438.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,204 shares during the last quarter. 3.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ING Groep
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works
Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.