SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Receives $64.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

SMART Global stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.85. 357,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,184. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.58 and a beta of 0.94. SMART Global has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $58.39.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SMART Global will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $151,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,124.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,034,147 shares of company stock valued at $153,044,865. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

