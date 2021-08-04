Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose Purchases 5,000 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$33.73 per share, with a total value of C$168,664.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,821,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$297,558,985.30.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$32.86 per share, with a total value of C$82,142.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$31.64 per share, with a total value of C$79,100.00.

TSE:TOU traded down C$0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$33.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,594. The firm has a market cap of C$10.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.96. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 12-month low of C$14.47 and a 12-month high of C$36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 3.4214796 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.76%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TOU. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.50 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.31.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

