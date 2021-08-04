Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07), Yahoo Finance reports. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 4.59%.

Shares of IFNNY traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.98. 713,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.40. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 105.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56.

Several research firms recently commented on IFNNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

