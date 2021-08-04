Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.200-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $790 million-$790 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $772.02 million.

Shares of NYSE SRI traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,688. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $751.87 million, a P/E ratio of -64.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.75.

Several research analysts have commented on SRI shares. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

