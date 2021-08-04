Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Issues Earnings Results

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 167.73%.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT traded up $5.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,875,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,074. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.76.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GBT. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.28.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

