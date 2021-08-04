RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.62% and a negative return on equity of 33.74%.

Shares of NASDAQ RIBT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 226,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,354. The company has a market cap of $42.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.39. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.05.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains.

