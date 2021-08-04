Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Releases Earnings Results

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daseke had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 62.64%. Daseke updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Daseke stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,352. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95. Daseke has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The company has a market cap of $539.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DSKE. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Daseke in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

