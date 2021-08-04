CPChain Price Up 8.7% This Week (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. CPChain has a total market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $99,035.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.12 or 0.00404843 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003202 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00013397 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.83 or 0.01152860 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 67% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

