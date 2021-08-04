Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $350.51 Million

Brokerages forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will post $350.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $345.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $361.62 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted sales of $50.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 589.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. William Blair raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.32.

NASDAQ PLAY traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $32.37. 647,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,523. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.03. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

In other news, Director Stephen M. King sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $63,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,411 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,387. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,476,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,108,000 after purchasing an additional 365,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,171,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,724 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.4% in the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 933,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,722,000 after purchasing an additional 138,267 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,448,000 after purchasing an additional 29,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,562,000 after purchasing an additional 62,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

