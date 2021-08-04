Analysts Set Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) PT at $165.00

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Everbridge stock traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,928. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.45 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.60.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $130,920.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,613.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,323 shares of company stock worth $2,012,351 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

