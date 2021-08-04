Brokerages Set Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Target Price at $7.43

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.59.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of SIRI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.43. The company had a trading volume of 12,815,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,995,574. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.60, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. Sirius XM has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $8.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $76,681,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 94.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,544,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,115,000 after buying an additional 10,004,116 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter worth about $32,478,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Sirius XM by 216.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,091,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 357.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

