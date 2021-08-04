Insider Selling: PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Sells 13,031 Shares of Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 13,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $452,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, August 4th, Thilo Schroeder sold 52,860 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $1,895,031.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Thilo Schroeder sold 8,724 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $311,970.24.

On Monday, July 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 4,839 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $172,897.47.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Thilo Schroeder sold 200 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $7,122.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Thilo Schroeder sold 5,100 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $182,580.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 7,487 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $266,986.42.

On Monday, May 24th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,095 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $796,082.85.

On Monday, May 10th, Thilo Schroeder sold 1,787 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $63,742.29.

NASDAQ:PMVP traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.43. The stock had a trading volume of 588,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,360. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -15.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.78.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). On average, research analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PMVP shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMVP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,897,000 after buying an additional 80,858 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,421.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,765,000 after acquiring an additional 898,291 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,402,000 after purchasing an additional 120,240 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,111,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 423,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 236,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.