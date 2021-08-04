Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:OAS traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.08. 243,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $107.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.91.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th.

OAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oasis Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

