Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.80-9.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.72. Eastman Chemical also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.800-$9.200 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $109.44 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tudor Pickering cut Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.29.

Shares of EMN stock traded down $2.75 on Wednesday, hitting $109.02. The stock had a trading volume of 460,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,295. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.51. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,818.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,996.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,974 shares of company stock worth $12,957,539 over the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

