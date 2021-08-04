OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. OraSure Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

OSUR traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,017,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,226. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.08 million, a PE ratio of -158.83 and a beta of -0.30.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on OSUR shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.42.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.