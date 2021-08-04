SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will report $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.63. SJW Group reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SJW Group.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in SJW Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,238,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,976,000 after purchasing an additional 720,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,658,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth $16,536,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,023,000. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its position in SJW Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 549,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,605,000 after acquiring an additional 125,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJW traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $69.65. 70,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $71.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.26%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

