The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives $204.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $204.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.58. 5,619,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,853,786. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $313.57 billion, a PE ratio of -69.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,988,460,000 after purchasing an additional 823,137 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,003,286,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,725,272 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,885,181,000 after purchasing an additional 381,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,613,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,773,949,000 after purchasing an additional 323,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

