TouchCon (TOC) Trading Up 18.7% Over Last 7 Days

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. In the last week, TouchCon has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. TouchCon has a market capitalization of $100,560.91 and $35,877.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TouchCon coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TouchCon

TouchCon is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 coins. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org . The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

TouchCon Coin Trading

