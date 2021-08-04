Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,603.57 ($47.08).

SDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,430 ($44.81) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,810 ($49.78) to GBX 3,890 ($50.82) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,675 ($48.01) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of SDR traded up GBX 24 ($0.31) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,660 ($47.82). 426,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,238. Schroders has a 1 year low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,728 ($48.71). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,583.39. The stock has a market cap of £10.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.58%.

In other news, insider Richard Keers acquired 7 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,597 ($47.00) per share, for a total transaction of £251.79 ($328.97). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,560 ($46.51), for a total value of £890,000 ($1,162,790.70). Insiders have sold a total of 81,513 shares of company stock worth $291,424,770 over the last 90 days.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

