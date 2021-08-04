R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. R1 RCM updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of RCM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.21. The stock had a trading volume of 777,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,560. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $10,910,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,481,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,152,854.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $316,390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,789,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,680,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,412,646 shares of company stock valued at $386,506,333. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

