Analysts Expect KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) to Announce -$1.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) to announce earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for KLX Energy Services’ earnings. KLX Energy Services posted earnings of ($4.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLX Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($7.79) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($5.78) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KLX Energy Services.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($4.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($1.69). KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 261.79% and a negative net margin of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $90.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLXE. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 23,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $157,855.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 15,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $94,251.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,365.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,922 shares of company stock valued at $606,441. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth $277,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in KLX Energy Services by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth $2,767,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth $163,000. 25.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KLXE traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 125,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.50. KLX Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.36.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KLX Energy Services (KLXE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.