RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Hits $0.0421 on Exchanges

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $55.21 million and approximately $770,197.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded up 12% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.19 or 0.00296954 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00135388 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.04 or 0.00150851 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00008348 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000786 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RFOX is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

