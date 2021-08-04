Function X (FX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $550,157.00

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, Function X has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $72.48 million and approximately $550,157.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000821 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,775.93 or 0.99941264 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00032140 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006279 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00069868 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00011661 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000684 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
