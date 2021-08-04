Brokerages Expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to Post $0.19 EPS

Analysts expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.19. Penumbra posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research raised Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, raised their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.71.

NYSE PEN traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $262.88. 149,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,642.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.28. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $163.49 and a twelve month high of $320.00.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total transaction of $44,289.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Penumbra by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Penumbra by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,379,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,397,000 after buying an additional 299,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Penumbra by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,007,000 after purchasing an additional 48,517 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

