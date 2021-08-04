Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 876.71 ($11.45).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HWDN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 735 ($9.60) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 912 ($11.92) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of LON HWDN traded up GBX 13.80 ($0.18) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 929.20 ($12.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 499.80 ($6.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 929.80 ($12.15). The company has a market cap of £5.55 billion and a PE ratio of 37.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 833.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.37%.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

