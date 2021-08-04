Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.51% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

COLB stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.93. 173,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,384. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $50.68. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.36.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 27.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,337,000 after buying an additional 686,986 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 6.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,986,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,679,000 after buying an additional 187,908 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 8.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,896,000 after purchasing an additional 187,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 5.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,128,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,702,000 after purchasing an additional 115,924 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,694,000 after purchasing an additional 84,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

