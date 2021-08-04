Insider Selling: Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Insider Sells 618 Shares of Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $34,045.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

William Joe Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, William Joe Williams sold 627 shares of Ultra Clean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $33,362.67.

On Wednesday, July 7th, William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of Ultra Clean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $256,259.22.

On Thursday, June 3rd, William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of Ultra Clean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $392,389.36.

Shares of UCTT traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $46.81. 1,177,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,073. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.42. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.12.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 5.34%. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

UCTT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,273,000 after buying an additional 840,392 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 704,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,867,000 after buying an additional 440,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,599,000 after buying an additional 34,835 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 660,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,328,000 after buying an additional 49,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 4,167.6% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 580,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after buying an additional 566,800 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

