Insider Selling: ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $171,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, June 11th, Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of ON Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00.

ON traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.67. 7,819,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,529,923. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $46.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.91.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,464,000 after acquiring an additional 147,125 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,290 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,146,000 after acquiring an additional 529,356 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,666,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,117,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,738,000 after purchasing an additional 522,314 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ON shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

