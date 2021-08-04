Steven A. Michaels Acquires 7,500 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Stock

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) CEO Steven A. Michaels purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.91 per share, for a total transaction of $321,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PRG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.95. 614,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,381. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.99. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.27 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of PROG by 224.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PROG by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in PROG by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PROG in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PRG shares. Truist dropped their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

