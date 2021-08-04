Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.640-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTRG. Barclays lowered their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essential Utilities from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of WTRG stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.82. The stock had a trading volume of 805,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,881. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $49.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.56.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

