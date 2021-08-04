EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.47 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. EVO Payments updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

EVOP stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.78. 140,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.75. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.92.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

In other EVO Payments news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,426,560.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Anthony J. Radesca sold 25,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $726,809.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,735.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,537 over the last 90 days. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.