The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 716 ($9.35).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SGE. Numis Securities upped their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. raised The Sage Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

LON:SGE traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 715 ($9.34). The company had a trading volume of 1,640,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,429. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 682.11. The Sage Group has a one year low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a one year high of GBX 774.40 ($10.12). The firm has a market cap of £7.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.05 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.83%.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

