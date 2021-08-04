Brokerages Set TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target at $42.28

Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.28.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Shares of TRIP stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.05. 1,537,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,297,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.75. TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. TripAdvisor’s revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TripAdvisor will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,365.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.