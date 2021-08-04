Analysts Set RH (NYSE:RH) Target Price at $670.31

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $670.31.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RH shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

RH traded up $15.10 on Wednesday, reaching $676.08. The company had a trading volume of 444,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,970. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $667.99. RH has a fifty-two week low of $292.00 and a fifty-two week high of $733.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RH will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in shares of RH by 1.4% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,756,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,897,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RH by 13.0% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 323,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,224,000 after acquiring an additional 37,376 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at $186,193,000. Third Point LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 7.4% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 277,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,581,000 after acquiring an additional 19,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,200,000 after acquiring an additional 26,991 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

