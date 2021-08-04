Zacks: Brokerages Expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Equities research analysts expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. HubSpot reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HubSpot.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.35.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at $27,896,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total transaction of $295,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,905,548.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,719 shares of company stock worth $25,638,644. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in HubSpot by 34.5% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 2.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 7.8% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS traded up $6.11 on Wednesday, reaching $590.00. The company had a trading volume of 549,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,211. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.00 and a beta of 1.68. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $230.92 and a fifty-two week high of $616.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $560.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HubSpot (HUBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.