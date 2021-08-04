SafeInsure Price Hits $0.0086 on Top Exchanges (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. SafeInsure has a market cap of $181,449.83 and $41.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00017197 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001459 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,211,988 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

