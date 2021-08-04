$8.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to announce sales of $8.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.01 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported sales of $8.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year sales of $35.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.79 billion to $36.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $36.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.34 billion to $39.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.71.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,340 shares of company stock worth $26,488,114. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $538.88. The stock had a trading volume of 854,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,305. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $211.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.23. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $401.07 and a one year high of $544.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.