Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases Earnings Results

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $15.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $228.31. 6,931,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,033. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.11. Amgen has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Get Amgen alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amgen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.