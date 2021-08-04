Financial Consulate Inc. Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 36.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $54.00. The stock had a trading volume of 319,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,647,974. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $219.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $52.62 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

