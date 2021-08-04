Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) SVP Sells $526,080.00 in Stock

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.38. 4,024,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,457,907. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $96.31 and a 1 year high of $132.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.19. The firm has a market cap of $172.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.
MDT has been the topic of several research reports. lifted their target price on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.
About Medtronic
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
