Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) SVP Sells $526,080.00 in Stock

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.38. 4,024,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,457,907. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $96.31 and a 1 year high of $132.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.19. The firm has a market cap of $172.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. lifted their target price on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

