Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) COO Kathleen Fraher Sells 13,750 Shares

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) COO Kathleen Fraher sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,429,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SI traded up $2.53 on Wednesday, hitting $103.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,679. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $187.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 40.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 8.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

