Susan L. Bostrom Sells 4,500 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $8.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $593.47. The company had a trading volume of 752,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $418.53 and a 52 week high of $608.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $535.22. The firm has a market cap of $117.18 billion, a PE ratio of 706.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 486.3% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in ServiceNow by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in ServiceNow by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $175,464,000 after buying an additional 27,657 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.90.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

