Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente Sells 60,500 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 60,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $4,385,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,281.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolve Group alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Mente sold 66,337 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $4,732,481.58.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael Mente sold 47,940 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $3,269,987.40.

On Monday, July 19th, Michael Mente sold 119,513 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $7,702,612.85.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael Mente sold 105,059 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $6,772,103.14.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Mente sold 76,487 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $5,355,619.74.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Michael Mente sold 92,627 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $6,150,432.80.

On Monday, June 21st, Michael Mente sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $5,176,978.66.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Mente sold 107,911 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $6,076,468.41.

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Mente sold 91,053 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $4,947,820.02.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Mente sold 120,672 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $6,538,008.96.

Shares of RVLV traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.34. 974,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $74.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.44.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 783.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the first quarter worth about $225,000. 44.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RVLV shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.