$21.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to report sales of $21.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.34 billion. Bank of America posted sales of $20.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year sales of $87.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $87.14 billion to $88.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $91.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $89.83 billion to $92.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,567,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,408 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,691,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,904,000 after purchasing an additional 538,772 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.27. 42,279,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,309,984. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

