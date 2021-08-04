South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SJI traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,335. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SJI shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,049.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

